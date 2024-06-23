Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Groom-to-be goes for dinner outing with sister; Bride-to-be's Panditji says 'Aaj ka din achcha tha'

It's a big day for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The clock is ticking! The couple will be pronounced husband and wife in a few hours. Before their marriage ceremony takes place today, (June 23), Sonakshi and Zaheer have been busy with their respective families.

While Sonakshi had a puja ceremony at her residence, groom-to-be Zaheer Iqbal went out for dinner with his sister in Bandra, Mumbai.

Zaheer Iqbal spends time with sister

Make-up artist Meera took to Instagram to share a new picture of Zaheer Iqbal on the platform. In her Instagram story, the groom-to-be, Zaheer, can be seen chilling with his sister, costume designer Sanam Ratansi, at the dinner table.

Their close ones are also part of the group picture. Zaheer is posing for the camera while flashing his smile.

"Family," reads the caption of the story.

Check out the screenshot of the Instagram story here:

Sonakshi Sinha's pandit ji spotted

Sonakshi Sinha's pandit ji, who performed the puja ceremony at her residence on the evening of June 22, was spotted by the paparazzi later at night.

When the paparazzi asked the pandit ji about the timing of the marriage ceremony, the latter remained tight-lipped about it.

In a video posted on Instagram, the pandit ji can be seen saying, "Abhi kuch nahin batayenge bhai, kal aapko khud maloom padd jaega (I won't tell anything. You will get to know tomorrow)."

The pandit ji added, "(Aaj ka din) Bahot achcha raha."

He can be seen smiling while leaving Sonakshi's building after the puja.

Watch the video here:

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will have a registered marriage at his house in Mumbai. Earlier at night, Sonakshi's friends and actors, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, arrived at her house.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala, who shared screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, sent a precious gift and flowers to her residence.

Ahead of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, were spotted leaving in their car. A video of the moment surfaced on the Internet a while ago.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be married couple!

