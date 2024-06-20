Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Groom-to-be returns from happening bachelor bash in Dubai with Saqib Saleem, friends

Ahead of their impending wedding, the soon-to-be-married couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, enjoyed their bachelor/bachelorette bash with their closest friends. Both of them dropped multiple glimpses of their bash on social media.

As the couple inches towards their big day, the groom-to-be returns to the bay from Dubai with his best pals, including 83 actor Saqib Saleem. Check it out!

The leaked wedding card and the confirmation given by multiple celebrities have affirmed to fans that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are indeed getting married on June 23. A couple of days ago, the couple also celebrated their last days of singlehood by being a part of the happening bash hosted by their pals.

While Sona’s Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi joined her at her bachelorette party, Zaheer had a gala time with his pal Saqib Saleem. Minutes ago, Saleem dropped a group picture on his Instagram featuring the groom-to-be as they returned to Mumbai.

In his Instagram stories, he posted a picture from the airport, bidding adieu to Dubai. The Notebook actor also reposted the group image on his gram with a red-heart emoji and dropped a video wherein all of them were posing for the camera. He captioned it: “It’s been special.”

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

According to their wedding invite that went viral, the couple is officially getting married on June 23 and are hosting a soiree at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant in Mumbai. While they confirmed that ‘the rumors were true,’ the soon-to-be-married couple has requested the guests to avoid the color red and arrive in formal and festive wear.

A report by Hindustan Times also suggested that the couple will be hosting a haldi ceremony on June 10 in the presence of just 50 people. For the intimate pre-wedding event, the bride-to-be has decided to ditch yellows and pinks and go unconventional. Apparently, her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan and the entire cast of Heeramandi are expected to arrive at the red carpet reception.

