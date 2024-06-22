Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Groom’s father shares bride won't convert to Islam; says, 'It will be a civil marriage'

Sonakshi Sinha and her beau, Zaheer Iqbal, are set to tie the knot on June 23. The couple's wedding arrangements are underway, with glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations surfacing online. Now, the groom’s father commented on the wedding, disclosing that it will be a civil ceremony. Additionally, he dismissed rumors about Sonakshi Sinha's conversion to Islam.

Zaheer Iqbal's father sheds light on couple's civil marriage

The pre-wedding festivities of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have commenced and is all things beautiful. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, the groom’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, shared insights into the celebrity couple’s wedding, stating, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage."

Zaheer Iqbal's father rubbishes reports of Sonakshi Sinha converting to Islam

Zaheer Iqbal’s father also dismissed reports of Sonakshi's conversion to Islam, affirming, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever."

Speaking of his belief in humanity, he expressed, "I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi."

As per the same report, the marriage will be as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954, following the couple's purported submission of the obligatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar. Iqbal Ratansi mentioned that the wedding, slated for June 23, might take place at his Bandra residence on Carter Road.

Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's mehendi ceremony

Jafer Ali Munshi, a friend of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, recently shared several photos of their mehendi ceremony on Instagram. One of the images captures the couple posing with their intimate circle of friends.

Earlier, a striking visual of the bride-to-be's residence, Ramayana, has emerged, capturing our interest. In a recent Instagram video, Sonakshi Sinha's opulent 10-storey building, Ramayana, is adorned with sparkling lights, fully prepared for the grand festivities.

