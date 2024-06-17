Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Heeramandi's Taha Shah says he would 'like to give her a huge present'

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The couple has allegedly sent out their innovative wedding invite which has a personal touch to it.

Among the people who opened up about their rumored wedlock is Sona’s Heeramandi co-star, Taha Shah. The actor also expressed his desire to give a huge gift wedding gift to the actress. Read on!

Taha Shah reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal

Currently, all eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha ever since news of her getting married to Zaheer Iqbal went viral. While the actress is busy bonding with her soon-to-be husband’s family, the groom is enjoying an outing with his best buds.

Amid all the speculations, actor Taha Shah, who worked with Sonakshi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar spoke about their rumored wedding.

While interacting with the media during an event, the Draupadi Unleashed actor extended his good wishes and blessings to her. Social News XYZ quoted him saying, “Sonakshi Sinha is getting married, she is getting married right!? I love Sonakshi Sinha, I would just like to give her a lot of blessings and good wishes, and I would like to give her a huge present.”

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding invite goes viral

A couple of days ago, the wedding invite of the couple went viral. The text on it mentioned the wedding date, i.e. June 23, and the venue too. The couple requested the guests to come in formal and festive attires and warned them against wearing red. “We’re making it official! (Finally). The rumors were true!” read the creative wedding card.

Advertisement

Actress and dancer Daisy Shah, who claims to have received the invite said that she really liked it since it’s not a ‘typical wedding invite’. The Race 3 actress further added that it’s very modern, fresh, and ‘very today’s thing’, she told Instant Bollywood.

Senior actress Poonam Dhillon also confirmed the wedding and wished her well for her new journey. She also requested Zaheer Iqbal to keep Sonakshi happy as she is ‘precious’ to them.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: A look back at times when duo dished couple goals with mushy pics and videos ahead of their big day