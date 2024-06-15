Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: ‘Mama’ Pahlaj Nihalani confirms couple’s big day; says he hasn’t ‘discussed’ with Shatrughan Sinha yet

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to get married to the love of her life, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23. The reports have been doing rounds for quite some time now, and with time, the guests are also opening up about being invited.

Now, Pahlaj Nihalani, who is a close friend of Shatrughan Sinha, has opened up about it and has confirmed the wedding. He has also said he's excited to be a part of Sonakshi's big day as her "mama."

Pahlaj Nihalani is excited to attend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding as her 'mama'

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Pahlaj Nihalani expressed his happiness regarding Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding and sent the couple good wishes as a "mama." When asked if he ever thought they would get married, Nihalani said that children make their own decisions and that it's them who have to be together, so parents should be happy.

Talking about whether he'll be a part of the wedding, he said yes and mentioned he's Sonakshi's "mama" and will surely be a part of his kids' big day.

Pahlaj Nihalani on discussing the wedding with Shatrughan Sinha

Pahlaj also said he hasn't been able to discuss the wedding at length with Shatrughan Sinha. "Aata hoon phir baat karte hain. (Let me come, and then we'll discuss this)," he recalled Shatrughan's words.

The veteran filmmaker and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification said he has been a bit unwell, and the actor is also in Kolkata. "He is supposed to come to Delhi for a swearing-in ceremony, which is slated for June 18," said Nihalani.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's leaked wedding invite

Recently, Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invitation card got leaked, creating a massive buzz on social media. The wedding invitation features the couple enjoying some romantic time amidst the snow-capped mountains. A part of the text on the invite reads, “We’re making it official! (Finally),” and that the "rumors were true!"

