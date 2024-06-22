Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Manisha Koirala sends gifts to her Heeramandi co-star ahead of big day

A lot is currently happening at Sonakshi Sinha’s Mumbai residence. While the actress was prepping for her big day, a small puja was hosted. The couple’s best buds, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem also paid her a visit ahead of her big day.

Now, the bride-to-be’s Heeramandi co-star, Manisha Koirala has sent her gifts and flowers. Check it out!

Manisha Koirala showers Sonakshi Sinha with gifts ahead of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Ever since news of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding went viral, everyone has been wanting to get glimpses of the couple together. While the celebs haven’t publicly spoken about their matrimony, Pinkvilla has been getting exclusive inside glimpses of all that’s happening at Sonakshi and Zaheer’s house.

Today, on June 22, Sona’s mom Poonam Sinha indulged in a puja along with her daughter. While the Lootera actress is busy getting her mehendi done and enjoying her moments with the family, senior star Manisha Koirala decided to shower her with some love.

Minutes ago, a man came to Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence with a huge gift and a pretty-looking bouquet. Wrapped in a sparkling yellow gifting paper, it seems something luxurious and precious has been sent to Zaheer’s wife-to-be.

Check it out:

Sonakshi Sinha makes first appearance after puja at Mumbai home

Eagle-eyed paparazzi have been reporting live all the movement happening at Sonakshi’s residence. A while ago, the actress made a stunning appearance as she headed to the mandir inside the premises of her Mumbai home. Donning a blue suit set with a matching dupatta, she rushed to the puja area along with her mom.

The actress tied her hair in a sleek tight bun and flaunted her bridal glow in the video. She even had a cute interaction with the paparazzi and gave a peek into her minimal henna before all of them left the venue.

Take a look:

For the uninformed, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding will reportedly be a civil ceremony. The groom-to-be’s father Iqbal Ratansi confirmed to Free Press Journal that “It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” The Dabangg actress will also not be converting to her husband's religion.

