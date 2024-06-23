Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: New bride gets emotional during pre-ritual ceremony in UNSEEN heartwarming video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now officially married. The couple marked their union today in Mumbai after signing the official wedding registration papers in the presence of close friends and family members. Minutes later, the couple dropped official wedding pictures announcing their wedding.

Following their post, internet was filled with inside pictures and videos from the special ceremony. Among numerous videos, we caught our hands on one of the videos where the Heeramandi actress was seen getting emotional during the rituals.

Sonakshi Sinha gets emotional during pre-wedding rituals with Zaheer Iqbal

A video has been posted by Jannat Vasi Lokhandwala, who is an interior designer by profession and a close friend of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In the video posted by her, we can see the newlyweds sitting on a couch. The Heeramandi actress was seen wearing an elegant traditional suit, while her husband looked handsome in a white embroidered kurta.

The two were seen wearing floral garlands while Jannat performed a ritual and shared a warm with the couple. Swayed away by the tenderness of the moment, Sonakshi got teary-eyed experiencing the huge moment. She controlled her tears with the tissue in her hand.

Take a look:

“My brother is married. Congratulations Paa & Sona. So happy for you. @iamzahero @aslisona,” read the caption alongside the post.

Inside visuals of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's registered wedding

In one of the videos shared by the newlyweds’ friend, Priyaank Sharma offered a peek into Sonakshi’s bridal entry. Dressed in her gorgeous cream-colored saree, the actress got emotional while she walked towards her husband. For her bridal entry, the popular song Afreen Afreen was being played in the background. Saqib Saleem was seen holding the phoolon ki chadar along with other guests.

In another clip shared by Priyaank, Zaheer was seen taking blessings from Sonakshi’s parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Take a look at the inside visuals:

Several Bollywood celebs including Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra, and more extended warm wishes to the couple through social media.

Additionally, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Saira Banu, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, and more arrived to attend the grand reception ceremony of Sona and Zaheer at Bandra’s Bastian.

Reportedly, DJ Ganesh is all set to perform at the couple’s grand celebrations.

