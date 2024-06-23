Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Newlyweds engage in cute banter, pose with paparazzi at reception venue; WATCH

It’s a huge day for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple has finally tied the knot and accepted each other as husband and wife. After getting into matrimony by signing the civil marriage papers, the newlyweds headed towards their reception venue.

As they arrived at the restaurant in Mumbai, they were greeted with loud cheers from the paparazzi. To thank the media persons, the couple posed with them and engaged in cute banter. Read on!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose with paparazzi during wedding reception

Everyone eagerly awaited Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to finally marry. A couple of hours ago, on June 23, the love birds signed their wedding papers and finally became man and wife. Soon after, they got dressed up to walk the red carpet event hosted in honor of their B-town friends.

While the Dabangg actress went with a red saree for the night, the groom decided to compliment her by wearing a beige sherwani. After posing for the shutterbugs waiting patiently for their arrival, the couple also took a moment to interact with them.

Take a look:

To thank the camera persons for showering love on them, the newly wedded couple also posed for pictures with them. Zaheer and Sonakshi took center stage as the paps surrounded them in the group picture.

Take a look:

Even though Sonakshi and Zaheer stayed silent about their relationship, the couple was quick to announce to the world that they were finally married. The celebs posted warm images from their registered marriage and penned, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

They added in the captions, “Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer. 23.06.2024”

Take a look:

Several Bollywood celebs like Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Chunky Panday, Vidya Balan, Honey Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others have arrived for their wedding reception.

