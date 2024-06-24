Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Newlyweds enjoy first dance as husband and wife at reception, groove with Anil Kapoor; WATCH

The happiness and smiles on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s faces are proof that they are madly and deeply in love. On June 23, the couple took a step further in their relationship and tied the knot at a civil ceremony.

Several B-town biggies, right from Salman Khan to Rekha, Kajol, Tabu, Richa Chadha, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, many stars came to congratulate the couple. While all of them had a gala time, the couple also had a moment with each other at their wedding reception.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal enjoy first dance as husband and wife

After getting officially married at their home, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal drive down to Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant to host scores of guests from Bollywood. As they greeted and attended the guests, the couple also had a gala time dancing the night away.

A video from the gala that has now gone viral shows the newlyweds enjoying their first dance together. Smitten with love, the celebs grooved to the reprise version of the OG song Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Interestingly, the bride also walked down the aisle under the phoolon ki chaddar as this song played in the background.

Take a look:

In another video, the Dabangg actress can be seen having a moment with jhakaas actor Anil Kapoor. They even danced together to the tunes of dhol. Kajol can also be seen giving a tight and warm hug to Sonakshi as she left the party.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Producer Abishek S Vyas, who was also part of the happening bash, also gave a glimpse of the party. The floor was filled with celebs having a lovely time as the couple greeted them and enjoyed their big night.

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, the newly-wedded couple shared official images of their civil marriage and informed the world of their happy union. In the captions, they revealed that on June 23, seven years ago, they fell in love and hence, they decided to get married on the same date.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding LIVE Updates: Salman Khan graces reception party with high security to congratulate newlyweds