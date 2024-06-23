Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Newlyweds thank paps for 'showering love on their most important day'; send sweets post tying the knot

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have officially announced their marriage and took to social media to share the first pictures from their civil ceremony. To express their gratitude to the paparazzi, the newlyweds sent sweets along with a special note.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal thank paps with sweets and special note

Mr. and Mrs. Iqbal, shortly after their wedding, sent sweets to the paparazzi and expressed their heartfelt appreciation for being a part of their special day.

The couple also included a special note for the photographers, stating, "Thank you for showering us with so much love, happiness, and kindness on the most important day of our lives. Your support and wishes mean the world to us. Lots of love, Sonakshi and Zaheer."

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal officially announce their union

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posted a joint announcement of their wedding. In the pictures, the couple looks ethereal in matching white outfits. Sonakshi and Zaheer are captured signing their marriage papers with their parents present.

The caption read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer. 23.06.2024".

Sonakshi and Zaheer had been in a relationship for the past seven years and reportedly lived together during this time. After seven years of dating, the couple has finally tied the knot in a blissful wedding.

