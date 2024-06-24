Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Salman Khan looks suave in black as he arrives to congratulate newlyweds at reception; fans are all hearts

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally got married on June 23. The couple had a registered wedding at the actress's new house in Bandra. After this, their wedding reception took place at Bastian, Mumbai.

Several celebrities from the film industry graced the event. A while ago, Sonakshi's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan graced the event in style.

Salman Khan arrives at Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Videos of Salman Khan arriving at the grand wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went viral on social media. The actor made an entry wearing a dapper black suit.

As soon as the video was dropped, fans expressed their happiness.