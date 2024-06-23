Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha leave residence to attend daughter's big day; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot today, June 23. The couple is busy preparing for the last minute for their big day. Amidst this, the actress's father Shatrughan Sinha, and mother Poonam Sinha were seen leaving their Ramayana residence to attend their daughter's wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha's parents are all ready to attend their daughter's wedding

A while ago, pictures and videos of Sonakshi Sinha's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha surfaced on social media.

The couple was seen leaving their Ramayana residence to attend their daughter's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. The wedding is going to take place at Sona's new house.

On June 22, a pooja ceremony was held at the bride's home. It was organized by her mother, Poonam Sinha. The event was attended by several family members, including her father, Shatrughan Sinha. Sonakshi wore a blue suit as she performed the pre-wedding rituals at her home, Ramayana, in Mumbai.

Yo Yo Honey Singh arrives in Mumbai for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Yo Yo Honey Singh was clicked by the paps at the Mumbai airport as he arrived for his close friend and actress Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, the Lungi Dance singer while speaking to the paps expressed his happiness saying, “Big celebrations tonight.”

He further added, “I’m here for the biggest celebration- Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer. I’m here for the biggest celebration ever.” Interestingly, in one of the videos, he was also heard saying, “Bina daarun piye naachunga main aaj (I’ll dance without having any drinks)."

DJ Ganesh to perform at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding?

According to Zoom, DJ Ganesh is set to perform at Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding. He informed Dubai Brew that Sinha would be hosting a private party and reception at Bastian in Mumbai. He also mentioned there would be around 1000 guests invited and anticipated playing a full Bollywood mix until 4 in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Free Press Journal reported that Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage will be conducted under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. It will be followed by the couple's submission of the mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar. Iqbal Ratansi noted that the wedding, scheduled for June 23, might be held at his Bandra residence on Carter Road.

