Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Shatrughan Sinha says ‘My daughter looks most happy with him’; extends blessings to newlyweds

Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha finally got married to her long-time beau, Zaheer Iqbal. The couple sought blessings from their family after completing the civil marriage formalities at their recently acquired Bandra apartment. After officially getting his daughter married to Zaheer, the veteran actor also spoke to the media and expressed his happiness.

Shatrughan Sinha showers blessings on newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Today, on June 23, a while back, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their wedding. After attending the ceremony, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha who was accompanied by his wife Poonam Sinha spoke to the media and extended his wishes to the couple.

He said, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their union stay strong forever)."

Notably, after the legal formalities for the civil marriage were over, guests headed to Bandra’s Bastian where the grand wedding reception is poised to take place.

DJ Ganesh to play at the grand wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

On the other hand, a report published in Zoom claimed that DJ Ganesh will be performing live at the reception. It was mentioned in the report that he informed Dubai Brew that Sinha would be hosting a private party and reception at Bastian in Mumbai. He also mentioned there would be around 1000 guests invited and anticipated playing a full Bollywood mix until 4 in the morning.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share official wedding pictures from their registered wedding

Just a while back, Sonakshi and Zaheer stirred the internet with their dreamy pictures from registered wedding. The duo looked much in love as they embarked on a new chapter of their lives in the presence of their family.

The post was captioned, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

“Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024,” the post further added.

Take a look:

Several notable personalities from Bollywood including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and more are likely to attend the grand celebrations.

