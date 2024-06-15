Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Singer Honey Singh confirms attending duo’s big day; sends best wishes to ‘power couple’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly set to tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23, 2024. A few days ago, their wedding invite went viral, and fans simply can't keep calm. Now, rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken to social media to share a special message for his best friend Sonakshi's wedding.

For those unaware, Sonakshi Sinha and Honey Singh have previously collaborated on two hit songs, Desi Kalakar and Kalastar.

Honey Singh sends best wishes to power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Taking to Instagram Stories, Honey Singh shared a sweet note for his best friend and co-star Sonakshi Sinha on her upcoming wedding. First, the singer confirmed that despite his hectic schedule, he will be attending her wedding. He then expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sonakshi for standing by his side during tough times and offering her support. Finally, he sent his best wishes to the power couple.

He wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song but i will make sure i will attend my best friend Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date and guest list

Reports suggest that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will tie the knot on June 23, 2024. According to News18, the duo's wedding will be a grand event, with a guest list featuring prominent industry figures. The guest list will not only have Sinhas and Ratansis present, but also many of Sonakshi and Zaheer's close friends and colleagues. The couple has invited Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma, who are all close friends.

Additionally, the report stated that the Heeramandi's star cast, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, and others, have received wedding invitations.

