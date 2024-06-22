Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Sinha family keeps pooja ahead of actress’ big day; don’t miss glimpse of wedding attires

As Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s big day approaches, both the families seem to be all geared up in preparations. Pictures from the lovebirds Mehendi and Haldi ceremony have been doing the rounds. And now just a day prior to their wedding, it looks like the Sinha family is indulging in some pooja. Also, we got a glimpse of several outfits and we cannot wait to see if the Heeramandi star is going to wear any of these attires for her big day.

Pooja at Sonakshi Sinha’s house

In the video which has come out straight from Ramayan (Shatrughan Sinha’s residence), we can hear chants in the background. A man with a bouquet of flowers enters the gate along with a woman whose face is not visible. We can also see a glimpse of a couple of priests chanting prayers.

Check out the video:

Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding outfits

In another video, we can see a staff member opening the back gate of the car and taking out several outfits. With the help of other staff members, he takes all those outfits inside the house. With whatever is visible, we can see Peach, Pink, Grey, and Beige colored outfits. We wonder which one of these will Sonakshi Sinha wear for her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Check out the video:

Zaheer Iqbal's father rubbishes reports of Sonakshi Sinha converting to Islam

In a recent interview, Zaheer Iqbal’s father made it very clear that Sonakshi Sinha will not be converting to Islam for sure. “Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever."

Speaking of his belief in humanity, he expressed that he believes in humanity. He said that Hindus call God "Bhagwan" and Muslims call him "Allah." He emphasized that, at the end of the day, "we are all human beings." He concluded by saying that his blessings are with Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Reportedly, the couple is set to tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23 amidst a private ceremony with family and friends.

