Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Tabu jokes 'hum sab shaadi me jaa rahe hai' during Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha promotions

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding is just a few hours away. Fans have already been hooked to the updates surfacing on the internet about the couple’s big day. On the other hand, Tabu who is engrossed in the promotions of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha co-starring Ajay Devgn jokingly shared that she is also going to the ‘wedding’.

Tabu's fun banter with paps on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding during Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha promotions

Today, on June 23, a while back, Ajay Devgn and Tabu were spotted in the city for the promotions of their upcoming love saga, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film has already been creating quite a buzz with its promising storyline. Amidst the promotions, the actress was delightfully seen posing for the shutterbugs.

One of the paps asked the actress if she was also going to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. In response to this, the actress quipped, “Hum sab shaadi mein jaa rahe hain (We all are going for the wedding),” and burst into laughter.

For the promotions, the Drishyam actress stunned in a denim-coordinated outfit paired with gold hoops. She carried immaculate make-up and tied her hair in a high bun.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the highly-awaited Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles along with Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in the important roles. Presented by NH Studioz, the film is a Friday Filmworks production.

Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, AMKDT will hit the theatres on July 5, 2024.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

On the other hand, Sonakshi and Zaheer after dating for nearly seven years are all set to embrace marital bliss. A while back, bride-to-be Sonakshi’s mother was seen stepping out of her Ramayana residence, heading for the daughter’s registered marriage which is being held at Zaheer's residence on Carter Road.

Reportedly, a private reception will be held for the close friends and family after the registered marriage. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Mehendi ceremony on June 21 followed by a Pooja ceremony held by Sonakshi’s family at their residence Ramayana on June 22.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have kept the details of their wedding low-key, but not secret, with their availability for media and paparazzi time and again.

