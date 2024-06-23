Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: ‘Team bride’ Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha look ecstatic in UNSEEN PICS from puja

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are preparing to wed on June 23, 2024. Prior to the wedding ceremony, the bride-to-be's family conducted a puja ceremony, capturing several videos and pictures that quickly went viral on social media. Recently, an unseen picture has surfaced online showing Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha at the puja ceremony, appearing extremely joyful.

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha are all smiles in Unseen pictures from Sonakshi's pre-wedding

Anu Ranjan, a close friend of the Sinha family who attended Sonakshi's puja ceremony, shared two pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram stories. In the first picture, the entire Sinha family, also known as 'Team Bride,' poses for a group photo, all smiles.

In the second picture, dad Shatrughan Sinha and mom Poonam Sinha are seen happily posing with guests. These pictures highlight the joy of Sonakshi's parents as their daughter prepares to marry her beau.

Have a look at the photo here:

More about Sonakshi Sinha's puja ceremony

On June 22, 2024, a traditional pre-wedding puja ceremony was conducted at Sonakshi Sinha's residence, organized by her mother, Poonam Sinha. The festitivites included family members, including her father, Shatrughan Sinha. Sonakshi looked charming in a blue suit while participating in the pre-wedding customs at her Mumbai home, Ramayana.

Advertisement

Have a look at the video here:

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are dating each other from the last 7 years and finally have decided to tie the knot. In an old interview that has recently surfaced online, the Dabangg actress expressed her wedding plans. In a 2022 clip, she mentioned to Bombay Times that she would like to dance a lot at her wedding.

The couple is anticipated to have a civil marriage followed by an extravagant dinner. The curiosity remains: will she dance at her wedding? To discover the answer, keep an eye on Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: DJ Ganesh to set the mood at couple’s starry celebration party? Here’s what we know