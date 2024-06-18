Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Theme and decor ahead of couple's big day REVEALED

Bollywood is gearing up for a big fat wedding as Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot on June 23. Apart from their wedding invitation, the festivities' theme and decor were also revealed ahead of their big day.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding theme will follow unique color combination

An IANS report revealed that the decor for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding at the venue, Bastian - At The Top, will follow the shades of ivory and white while the details of the menu and dinner for the special day are being kept under wraps. The source also mentioned that the venue will allow 100 paparazzi in the lobby.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invitation

The wedding invitation of the couple went viral on social media. The invitation card featured a photograph of the couple amid snow-capped mountains. It was made just like a magazine cover with multiple texts that read, “We’re making it official! (Finally)”. The texts 'rumuors were true' were also written.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding guest list

News18 Showsha revealed a probable guest list for the wedding. A source told the portal, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Varun Sharma, all of who they share a deep friendship with it.”

The Heeramandi cast will attend the wedding. The report further mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others will also grace the event.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has also been sent an invitation. However, his attendance is still unclear as he will be busy shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the film Double XL co-starring Huma Qureshi. The couple often shares pictures and videos of them together on their Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamon Bazaar and received a lot of love for her double characters.

