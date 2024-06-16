Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's card is 'not a typical wedding invite', it's 'modern' and 'fresh'; REVEALS Daisy Shah

Multiple reports have suggested that Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. While their alleged wedding date, June 23, is nearing, the couple hasn’t officially said anything about it.

But recently the wedding invitation of the couple went viral and included a personalized audio message from them. Now, Daisy Shah has spoken about it. Read on!

Daisy Shah opens up on Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal’s innovative wedding invite

While Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have decided to stay mum about their impending marriage, the near and dear ones have been confirming the news. Recently, actress and ace dancer Daisy Shah spoke to Instant Bollywood and revealed details about their unusual wedding invite.

She stated, “Jinko pata tha vo log shocked nhi they, I am one of that person. It is a very innovative way to send an invite. I really liked it. It’s not a typical wedding invite. (Those who knew about the wedding weren’t shocked and I was among those people.)”

The Race 3 actress further added, “Unlogo ne slow ka background rakh hua hai. It’s very modern, it’s very fresh, it’s very today’s thing jaise Sona k papa (Shatrugan Sinha) ne bhi kaha. Toh vo fit hota hai puri tarha. (They have added slow background in the invite. It’s very today’s thing, just like how Sonakshi’s father said. The invite suits that perfectly.)”

Before Shah, veteran Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon also opened up on Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding. While talking to the same media outlet, she stated that the couple has sent a very beautiful invite. “I have known her since she was a little girl and have seen her entire journey. So, I wish her all the happiness,” she added.

Dhillon also requested Zaheer Iqbal to keep Sonakshi happy. “Please keep her happy Zaheer, yaad rakhna, boht pyaari bachi hai. Boht precious hai hum sab ko. (Remember this: she is a very sweet girl. She is precious to all of us.)”

On the work front, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen together in the film Double XL and in the song Blockbuster.

