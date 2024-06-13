Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s film Tu Hai Meri Kiran’s producer admits being surprised by their wedding news: ‘We didn’t receive…’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been the talk of the town ever since the news of them getting married has come out. If the reports are to be believed then the lovebirds are all set to get hitched on June 23.

Although no official confirmation regarding the same has come out but now in a recent interview film producer Sarvesh Goel has spoken about the same. He is the same producer who is producing Sinha and Iqbal’s upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

Sarvesh Goel expresses surprise at learning about Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Talking to Hindustan Times, the producer of the upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal expressed his surprise at the news of their wedding. Sarvesh Goel stated that they wanted the duo to finish their shoot soon as the project was nearing completion but the team did not receive dates from the actors.

The producer further added that after wrapping up the shoot on June 9, they learned from the media reports that the much-in-love couple was getting married. It was after reading these reports that the producer connected the dots and realized that the delay must be because of the wedding.

Sarvesh further added that the couple has committed to wrapping the film by June end. Sonakshi and Iqbal were supposed to shoot for 2 more days but that could happen due to the Mumbai rains. “Officially, they have not told us anything and it’s fair as it’s their personal matter,” concluded their film’s producer.

Advertisement

Sarvesh Goel talks about Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s chemistry

The producer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran further added that Sonakshi and Zaheer’s chemistry will work in the favour of the film. “The actors have worked together in the film Double XL (2022) and the music video Blockbuster. So, we are confident that this jodi will work well for our film as well.”

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding invite leaked

It was only recently that the wedding invite of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has been going viral. In the invite, the couple has confirmed their 7-year-old relationship. They have also dropped an audio note in the invite saying that the rumors they heard are true.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha moved in with soon-to-be husband Zaheer Iqbal ‘a while ago’: Report