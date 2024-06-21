Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s happy PIC with Shatrughan-Poonam Sinha and Iqbal family will leave you excited for their wedding

It’s celebration time in Sinha and Iqbal family as the lovebirds Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to get hitched for life. Reportedly the couple is going to tie the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony amidst family and friends.

It was for the first time that we saw Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha come together with the Lootera actress and her boyfriend along with his family to commence the celebration of their union. And now we have got our hands on a happy picture of both the families posing for a snap and it cannot get better than this.