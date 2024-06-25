Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding: Katrina Kaif showers hearts on newlyweds; wishes them ‘lifetime of happiness’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s official wedding ceremony might be an intimate one. But their wedding reception was a star-studded red carpet event that saw the likes of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Tabu, and others.

Those who weren’t able to wish the couple personally took to social media to shower their love and blessing on them. Among them was Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif congratulates Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding

A couple of hours ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and reposted the official wedding photos of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Extending her heartiest congratulations to the couple, the Tiger 3 actress penned, “Congratulations Sonakshi and Zaheer. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

B-town celebs wish newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Earlier, Kriti Sanon also extended her warm wishes to the newly married couple. In her post, the National Award-winning actress wrote, “Congratulations guys! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, love, and dancing together like there’s no tomorrow. Best!.”

Alia Bhatt wasn’t in showering her love for the couple. Sharing this pictures of the couple, the Jigra actress captioned it, “Congratulations Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big big hug and welcome to the clubbbbbb @aslisona @imzahero.”

Varun Dhawan also joined them in wishing the couple well. He expressed, “Congratulations @aslizona and @iamzahero UI make such a beautiful couple. Welcome to the best chapter of your life.”

While the couple stayed tight-lipped about their relationship, they were quick to announce their wedding to the world. They wrote in a post, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

The Double XL co-stars tied the knot in a civil marriage on June 23.

