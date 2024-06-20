Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding: Shatrughan Sinha says ‘Khamosh’ to people speculating about his absence

It has been reported that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are to get married in the next couple of days. As the couple inches towards their big day, all eyes are on their families.

In a recent interview, the bride-to-be’s father Shatrughan Sinha shared that he would be attending the wedding and showering them with love and blessings. Read on!

Shatrughan Sinha opens up on attending Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding

In a recent interview with Zoom, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha disregarded the fake news circulating around suggesting that he won’t be attending his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s impending wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

The senior star set the record straight and said that he would indeed be joining the soon-to-be-married couple on their big day. The publication quoted him saying, “Tell me, whose life it is anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

Shotgun senior further added that Sonakshi’s happiness is of utmost priority to him and she also thinks the same way for her father. He also added that the Double XL actress has all the right to choose her partner and plan their wedding according to their free will.

The Rakta Charitra actor further stated that he is extremely tied up with his political work in Delhi. “The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armor) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together,” he wished for the couple.

Shatrughan Sinha’s message for people spreading fake news

Addressing the fake news, he stated that those who are coming out with fake news are ‘just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion’. This is probably why they’re spreading lies. “I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business. Mind only your business,” he concluded.

On July 20, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal are expected to host their haldi ceremony. They will reportedly get married on June 23 in Mumbai.

