Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv says 'give it a day or two' to questions about not attending sister's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha finally got married to Zaheer Iqbal after seven years of dating. The couple completed civil marriage formalities on Sunday (June 23) followed by a grand reception. While their big day witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, a section of netizens also noticed the absence of Heeramandi actress' brothers, Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha.

The absence of the siblings became a huge topic of discussion on the internet. Now, Luv Sinha broke his silence over his absence.

Source confirms Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha's absence from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Several videos and pictures from the big day of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have taken the internet by storm. However, the bride’s brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha were nowhere to be found.

A source published in Hindustan Times also confirmed their absence from the festivities. The source mentioned that Sonakshi’s parents attended the wedding, and they were happy about the joyous occasion.

“However, her brothers didn’t come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird,” he further added.

Luv Sinha reacts to his absence from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

On the other hand, when Luv Sinha was queried about his absence, he didn’t dodge the question and said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

Saqib Saleem and other friends take on Sonakshi Sinha's brotherly duties

Notably, Huma Qureshi’s brother and actor Saqib Saleem was seen performing brotherly duties for Sonakshi at her wedding. In one of the videos going viral on the internet, the actress was seen walking towards her husband beneath a traditional ‘Phoolon ki chaadar’ which was held up by her friends and Saqib.

The song Afreen Afreen was heard playing in the background. Dressed in her gorgeous cream-colored saree, the actress was visibly emotional as she walked down the aisle.

Take a look at the inside visuals:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding was attended by the actress’ parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Additionally, Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tabu, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi with brother Saqib Saleem, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal with husband Aman Mehta amongst others were seen attending the gala occasion.

Sona and Zaheer have been in a relationship for seven years.

