Sonakshi Sinha’s hubby Zaheer Iqbal is the biggest prankster and their latest VIDEO from Australian beach vacation is a proof

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, hands down, make the cutest couple in Bollywood. Their quirky chemistry and antics that often make it to social media is a testament to the same. The couple, who is currently vacationing in Australia, shared a humorous video showcasing Iqbal's prankster side.

On December 22, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram and shared a humorous video from the beach featuring her and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The video begins with the actress walking toward the beach and enjoying the waves, standing still. However, her husband Zaheer quietly goes behind her and pushes her into the water, leaving the actress in splits from the beach.

After Sona struggled to get up, Zaheer couldn't stop laughing out loud after executing his antic. "Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dena yeh ladka," the post was captioned, followed by three angry face emojis.

Soon after the video was posted, fans couldn't help but flood the comments section with their amusing reactions. While several users dropped multiple laughter emojis, a fan wrote, "Zindagi k maze to yeh 2 hi le rahe hai," another fan commented, "Zaheer is so lucky man he got ASLI SONA." In contrast, a third fan joked, "Shadi m shanti nhe karnti hoti hai."

In addition to this, a fan wrote, "Watching on loop," and another fan stated, "Scene skipped from my life !" while one fan called them a "cool couple," and another user pointed out, "Omg there's never serious moment." Furthermore, a fan suggested the actress, "Akeera movie my bht stunt kiya huy ab real my kry apny husband ky sath."

Furthermore, Sonakshi also posted an amusing video on her Instagram story in which the actress recorded a big lizard on the road. Her husband was also standing next to her, imitating the lizard, and this gesture left the actress in splits.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, after dating for over 7 years, got married earlier this year on June 23, 2024. The couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in a registered wedding attended by their close friends and family. It was followed by a grand reception attended by big Bollywood celebrities.

