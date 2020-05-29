Sonakshi Sinha's throwback PIC reminds us of the pre lockdown days when exotic holidays were fun

Sonakshi Sinha has recently shared a throwback picture from one of her exotic holidays on Instagram thereby reminiscing old memories. Check it out.

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected everyone’s lives one way or the other and there is no denying this fact. Remaining confined within homes and maintaining social distancing are the only resorts left for people now. With the lockdown being imposed across the country, most of us have resorted to virtual communication to interact with each other and what better place than social media to do the same! This has been done by many of our beloved Bollywood celebrities too.

has recently gone down her memory lane and shared a throwback picture from one of her exotic holidays on Instagram. The Dabangg 3 actress is seen standing in front of a picturesque location that includes beautiful green mountains and blue waters. The B-town diva looks chic in a black bodycon dress teamed up with a blue denim shirt and matching white sneakers. She ties up her hair into a high bun and also flaunts a pair of cool shades.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Meanwhile, talking about Sonakshi’s career, she was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 co-starring , Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the war-action drama Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Sanjay Dutt, , Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and others in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020. Earlier was supposed to be a part of the movie but she opted out later on due to date issues.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: A fan asks Sonakshi Sinha if she ever dated Shahid Kapoor; her reply is bang on)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×