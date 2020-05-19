Sonalee Kulkarni of 'Apsara Aali' fame announces her engagement to Kunal Benodekar

Sonalee Kulkarni shared the happy news of her engagement to Kunal Benodekar on the eve of her birthday on May 18.

The stunning actress from the Marathi film industry, Sonalee Kulkarni shared the happy news of her engagement to Kunal Benodekar on the eve of her birthday on May 18. The actress shared pictures from her engagement ceremony on her Twitter account and the fans were delighted to hear the news. The news of Sonalee Kulkarni's engagement to Kunal Benodekar led to all her fans and followers sending congratulatory messages on her social media handles. The actress who shot to fame after the hit number 'Apsara Aali' from the Atul Kulkarni starrer Natarang. Sonalee Kulkarni looks breath-taking in her traditional attire.

The gorgeous actress wore a yellow coloured Kanjeevaram saree and Kunal Benodekar is seen in a blue coloured traditional outfit. The fans and followers of the actress were very excited for the actress as she announced her engagement on the eve of her birthday. The actress reveals in her post that she got engaged to Kunal Benodekar in the presence of their respective families on February 2, 2020. One of the pictures shared by Sonalee Kulkarni on her Twitter handle also shows the date of the engagement along with Sonalee and Kunal's name on a silverware.

Check out Sonalee Kulkarni's post:

Before my birthday ends

I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Introducing my fiancé Keno_Beno

आमचा ०२.०२.२०२० ला साखरपुडा झाला

आणि आमचा हा आनंद तुम्हा सगळ्यांसोबत वाटण्यासाठी आजच्यापेक्षा योग्य दिवस असूच

शकत नाही असं मला वाटतं

आपले शुभाशीर्वाद कायम पाठीशी असू द्या pic.twitter.com/Oj9hSWdS99 — Sonalee (meSonalee) May 18, 2020

The pictures shared by Sonalee with her family and Kunal are extremely heart-warming. The actress looks beautiful in her Kanjeevaram saree and delicate gold jewellery. The actress also shared a message on her Twitter account thanking everyone who wished the couple on their engagement.

