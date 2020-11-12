  1. Home
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl take a road trip on their wedding anniversary: About time we did one of these

To celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, Sonali Bendre went on a road trip with her hubby Goldie and son Ranveer.
Mumbai
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl take a road trip Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl take a road trip on their wedding anniversary: About time we did one of these
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker-husband Goldie Behl are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot in 2002. Now, the actress seems to be making the most of her time by doing what she loves to do. Today, to celebrate her wedding anniversary, Sonali went on a road trip with Goldie and son Ranveer. She has now taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the road trip.

Taking to her social media handle, the beautiful actress has shared a happy picture of herself along with her little family. They all can be seen posing for the camera in their car. In the picture, Sonali’s husband and son can be seen twinning in black outfits. On the other hand, Sonali can be seen posing happily with their pet in the back seat. While sharing the lovely picture, she wrote, “Road trip with the boys & my girl...about time we did one of these ...Oh & Happy Anniversary @GOLDIEBEHL.”

Soon after she posted the picture, fans and celebs started pouring in wishes for the lovely couple. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Ohhh wowww! Happy anniversary to ul both” followed with heart emoticon, while Twinkle Khanna wrote “happy anniversary.” Ekta Kapoor has also wished Goldie and Sonali. 

Take a look at Sonali Bendre’s latest picture here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Road trip with the boys & my girl... about time we did one of these  ... Oh & Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Earlier, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Sonali penned a heartfelt post for Goldie Behl and also took to her Instagram to share the same along with a beautiful picture of them both.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre shares glimpses from her Karwa Chauth celebration with hubby Goldie Behl; See PHOTO

Credits :Sonali Bendre Instagram

