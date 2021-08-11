Sonali Bendre is excited as her ‘boy turns man’ today; Watch Video

Sonali Bendre is one of the gorgeous actresses in our industry. The actress seems to have stopped ageing and still looks the same. Don't believe us? Well, then you must have a look at the latest video she posted on her Instagram to wish her son. Sonali's son turned 16 today, and the diva seems to be too excited to see her boy all grown up. She posted a then and now video that had throwback pictures from his childhood to present-day pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonali Bendre posted a then and now video that started with a picture of a much younger Sonali holding her baby in her arms and beaming with joy. Other pictures show the actress and Ranveer goofing around and having lots of fun. Sharing this video, Sonali wrote, “Boy turned man #Sweet16”. Even her friends, Twinkle Khanna, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar and others commented on her post.

Take a look:

Not only Sonali but her husband Goldie Behl too wished their son on his birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a couple of pictures of him teaching Ranveer how to shave and wrote "Dear Ranveer, today is your big day. You turn 16. From carrying you on my shoulder to standing shoulder to shoulder with you, it's been an amazing journey. These pictures remind me how quickly you have grown up. As you stand at the cusp of adulthood, I am really proud of the person you have become. Continue to grow, learn, explore...May your 16th year be as special as you are. Happy birthday! Love, Papa."

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty to miss it again; Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee to judge this week