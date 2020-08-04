Sonali Bendre gives a glimpse of how she got a hang of technology amidst lockdown; Watch VIDEO

Sonali Bendre is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Meanwhile, check out her latest tweet.

Sonali Bendre definitely does not need any introduction. She was one of the most popular and sought after actress back in the 90s. However, the stunning beauty continues to enjoy a massive fan following all over the country for all the obvious reasons. She still graces events and occasions in Bollywood and is considered an instrumental part of the film industry. Just like others, Sonali also likes to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life through social media.

The actress has recently shared a tweet that might be relatable to many of us amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Sonali gives a glimpse of all the virtual activities that she has done during the lockdown that include attending zoom calls, going live on Instagram, giving interviews, and what not! Talking about the same, she writes, “It is no secret that I am slightly technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I've had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc…”

Check out her tweet below:

It is no secret that I am s̶l̶i̶g̶h̶t̶l̶y̶ technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I've had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTF0vH2nvH — Sonali Bendre Behl (iamsonalibendre) August 4, 2020

Apart from being a well-known personality, Sonali Bendre continues to inspire millions of people daily. The actress was diagnosed with cancer a few years back and was undergoing treatment for the same in New York. She recovered soon and was back in India much to the rejoice of her fans. The diva continues to encourage people to be brave and keep fighting through various platforms.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre cancel events in USA post Coronavirus outbreak

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×