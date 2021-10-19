Sonali Bendre to Milind Soman: Actors we wish would make a comeback

It only takes one memorable performance by an actor for the audience to keep wanting more. However, while some entertain and impress the masses for decades on end, there are a few actors who do not continue for several reasons. While a few simply fizzle out with time, others consciously give up acting or have other priorities to be taken care of. Nonetheless, there comes a moment in time when viewers wish their favourite stars made a comeback to showbiz. And this list is all about that.

From Sonali Bendre to Milind Soman, let’s have a quick look at the actors we wish would make a comeback pretty soon!

Sonali Bendre

It is next to impossible for anyone to not have a crush on the beautiful Sonali Bendre! Remember her radiant glow in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh? Apart from Jagjit Singh’s velvety voice, Sonali’s beauty made the song ‘Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya’ all the memorable. Brb, need to watch the video ASAP. Until then, let’s hope Sonali decides to be back to acting soon.

Preity Zinta

We miss Preity Zinta in films. Period. Preity was last seen opposite Sunny Deol in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhitt. However, who can forget her performances in Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, and of course, Veer Zaara. It’s time she makes a comeback to the entertainment industry, so our little hearts don’t break.

Milind Soman

We wish Twinkle Khanna, aka, Mrs Funnybones would make her way back to films. Apart from her appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 5, Twinkle was last seen in showbiz in the 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Her wit and sense of humour could be a breath of fresh air in the entertainment industry.

Waheeda Rehman

Legendary yesteryear actress Waheeda Rehman has blessed the Indian audience with spectacular performances in films like Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa, Chadhvin Ka Chaand, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Dev Anand starrer Guide, and many more. In recent years, the veteran actor was seen in Om Jai Jagadish, Water, Rang De Basanti, and Delhi 6. It would be heartwarming to watch her performance on celluloid once again.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan has proved her acting mettle in several films like Khoya Khoya Chaand, Tum Mile, and Rang De Basanti. It would be awesome to watch the young mommy put on her acting shoes on, once again!

Which of these actors do you miss the most on screen? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Student Of The Year turns 9: Films headlined by pairs Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra