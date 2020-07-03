Sonali Bendre misses her abs and flowing hair as she shares a few throwback PHOTOS

Sonali Bendre goes on a throwback spree as she shares some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Check them out.

Sonali Bendre was one of the most popular actresses of the Bollywood film industry back in the 90s. However, the ageless diva continues to rule hearts even now and still has a massive fan following. Even now, she is considered an instrumental part of the filmy world. Sonali happens to be frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing updates about her daily life with her followers. While we speak of this, the actress has shared something special on social media.

Sonali goes on a throwback spree as she shares a few throwback pictures on her Instagram handle. She looks absolutely stunning in these pictures while being clad in a bikini. While in the first picture, the actress is seen striking a candid pose, in the second picture, she can be seen running by the side of the beach. Sonali gets talking about these priceless memories as she writes, “If only this wasn’t a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand.... and of course those abs and the flowing hair!”

Check out her throwback pictures below:

As soon as she posted these pictures on social media, comments started pouring in from all her fans and well-wishers. Sonali often keeps on sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram handle thereby recalling the good old times. The actress was diagnosed with cancer and had undergone treatment for the same in New York back in 2018. She recovered soon and was able to return back to India all hale and hearty much to the rejoice of her fans and loved ones.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×