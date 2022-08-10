Sonali Bendre opens about being skinny shamed in 90s: Voluptuousness was the standard of beauty back then

Sonali Bendre is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She reigned nineties’ Bollywood with films Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Diljale, and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain. Meanwhile, in a recent conversation, the actress opened about how being ‘skinny’ was never a requirement in the 1990s. She said being ‘voluptuous’ was considered the standard of beauty back then. The actress however recalled being skinny shamed. Bendre also opened about her cancer recovery phase.

Somali Bendre said 'Voluptuousness was the standard of beauty in 1990s'

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Bendre said, “Being skinny was definitely not the standard of beauty, so voluptuousness was the standard of beauty, and I was told you were just not a woman enough if you were not voluptuous, you know which it shouldn’t be.” She continued, “I do agree body shaming should not have any part in our society and especially little girls and the kind of ideas they are growing with and the crazy dieting people are doing. People are forgetting that it is not holistic.”

Recalling her cancer recovery, the actor said, “I wanted to do this shoot and I wanted to do it with this scar showing because I was scared to show it. I did not know if I could step out without a wig. But then if you’re afraid of it, crush it right there. I was beginning to what was the scary part was, as you know the bloated face, the scar, and the baldness and especially when the hair just starts coming it’s just the ugliest sight.”

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Fortunately, the cancer was detected at an earlier stage and it was cured in due course.

Bendre made her OTT debut in web-series "The Broken News", a Hindi adaptation of the popular 2018 British series Press.