Sonali Bendre poses with female Army officers at Wagah Border; Says they made her trip more special

Sonali Bendre, who turned 45 years on January 1, celebrated the New Year and her birthday with a special trip to Amritsar.

The New Year celebrations in Bollywood often includes a trip to luxurious destinations and a grand welcome of the next year. However, Sonali Bendre decided to stick to her roots this time and chose to have a low key but special New Year celebration with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. To note, the actress also turned a year older on January 1 and she decided to celebrate the double occasion with a trip to Amritsar. Sonali has been sharing glimpses of her trip to the holy city wherein she was enjoying her time walking in the bylanes of the city.

Interestingly, the Duplicate actress also made a visit to the Wagah Border during her trip. The Behls were seen holding the tricolour flag in the hands as they enjoyed the retreat ceremony. While Sonali was delighted to witness the ceremony, the actress stated it was the female Army officers that made her trip memorable. Sharing a picture with the female officers, the actress stated that it was special to witness the women in uniform leading the march for the flag retreat ceremony. Sonali also emphasised that the grace, strength, confidence of these brave officers instilled a feeling of pride in her.

The diva looked sweet in her green sweater and big purple jacket, spectacles and wavy hair. Flaunting her flawless smile, Sonali looked like enjoying every bit of her visit there. Apart from the Wagah Border, Sonali and her family also visited the Golden Temple. In fact, Ranveer and Goldie also sported a turbaned look during their visit to the holy shrine.

For the uninitiated, Sonali Bendre has been grabbing the headlines after she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018. While she managed to beat the disease, she won hearts after sharing her journey to recovery on social media and became an inspiration to millions.

Credits :Instagram

