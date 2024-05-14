Sonali Bendre REACTS to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘kidnap kar lunga’ remark

Sonali Bendre is one of the most beautiful and loved actresses in Bollywood. She has delighted fans with her onscreen presence in numerous films and prolific acting chops. The actress who enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom had once stirred the town when Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had once jokingly mentioned proposing marriage to her. He had also mentioned that if she refused his proposal, he would kidnap her.

In a recent conversation, the actress enjoying the release of The Broken News Season 2 reacted to the popular gossip. Read on to know further what she said.

Sonali Bendre on Shoaib Akhtar’s remarks about marrying and kidnapping her

During a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Sonali Bendre was asked about Shoaib Akhtar's remarks on her. In the past, the former Pakistani cricketer had once confessed in an interview that he had a massive crush on Sonali Bendre. So much so, that he wanted to marry her. He is said to have said that he would go to any extent to get his proposal accepted. He had playfully mentioned that if the actress disapproved of his proposal, he would kidnap her.

Reacting to these claims, years after, the actress in response to this laughed it off and called it ‘fake news'.

She said, “I don’t know how true this is, even in those times there used to be fake news.” The actress also acknowledged the blush on Indian cricketer Suresh Raina’s face upon her name mention, while a similarity was drawn to Akhtar’s supposed emotions for the actress.

The actress expressed gratitude for the affection and admiration of her fans that contributed to her career but remained unsure about the genuineness of the claims.

Sonali Bendre says she doesn't like cricket

In addition to this, the actress went on to mention that she doesn’t like cricket. Rather, her husband, Goldie Behl, and son, Ranveer enjoy watching the game. Furthermore, the actress divulged that she doesn’t like going to a cricket stadium and watching IPL matches, as she finds it uncomfortable and noisy. She opined, “Yes…in the start of the tournament. But it’s too hot out there [in the stadium] and so much noise, making it quite uncomfortable to sit.”

On the professional front, the actress is currently enjoying the appreciation coming in for her recently released web show, The Broken News Season 2 on ZEE 5.

