Sonali Bendre regrets not learning from Aamir Khan during Sarfarosh: Wasn’t mature enough to grab opportunity

Sonali Bendre recently expressed her regret of not taking the opportunity to learn from her co-star Aamir Khan during the shooting of their 1999 film Sarfarosh. Sonali, who made her mark in Bollywood in the ‘90s with films like Major Saab, Zakhm, Sarfarosh, Hamara Dil Aap Ke Paas Hai and more. The charming actress is all set to make her comeback to acting after several years, with her upcoming series The Broken News. Amid this, she recently shared that she regrets not learning from Aamir.

Sonali recently joined Film Companion for a conversation. This is when she talked about her experience with working with Aamir in Sarfarosh. She said that although she enjoyed watching him, she did not take the opportunity to learn from him. “Aamir has always been the perfectionist. In fact, I feel that when I did Sarfarosh with him, I enjoyed it so much and i could see what he was doing. But I didn't have the maturity to enjoy it, learn from it. I mean, of course you learn- every time you work with someone you learn from them but not consciously where you're aware. And I feel that I missed that opportunity. When you look back, I was not mature enough to grab that opportunity. I have very few regrets, but that will be one of those, said the 47-year-old actress.

Sarfarosh is an action, drama film written, produced and directed by John Matthew Matthan and stars Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, and Mukesh Rishi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonali was seen in the latest web series The Broken News, where she plays a journalist named Amina Qureshi of Awaaz Bharati. She is sharing screen space with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat.

