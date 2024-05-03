Sonali Bendre reveals being body shamed as makers wanted curves in 90s; claims link up rumors being sold purposely

Sonali Bendre was one of the most popular and beautiful actresses in the 90s and she continues to be the same. The actress who will be seen in the second installment of The Broken News, which is all set to release on May 3, opened up about her initial career days.

Sonali revealed how producers asked her to fatten up at that time and she was termed as too skinny. The actress also opened up about how link-up rumors were created for the lead pairs to be in the news during the 90s.

Sonali Bendre on being called too skinny by producers

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Sonali Bendre spoke about the 90s trend and quipped that when she came into the industry the heroines did not used to be skinny. This is the reason every producer was trying to fatten her up all the time. “They would just tell me to ‘eat eat eat bahut patli hai (she is too thin).’ They wanted curves,” stated the actress.

The Sarfarosh actress further added that the producers and directors at that time wanted women who were curvaceous and voluptuous and who had curls in their hair. But contrary to all this, Sonali was skinny and had straight black hair. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre on her link-up rumors

Talking to News 18, Sonali Bendre confirmed that most of the time the stuff written about her link-ups, fights, etc was not at all true. Having said that, the actress believes that it is a trend that is prevalent even today. She claimed that producers in the '90s used to sell such rumors to create a buzz around their films. “These days, actors are at least asked if they would want link-up rumors with their co-stars to be floated around. During my time, we weren’t even asked and those gossips would just be out there to promote the film and the actors had no choice.”

The Broken News star concluded by saying that she found these things really strange.

About The Broken News

The Broken News is based on the BBC Studios format Press and is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The new season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprise their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava respectively.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre reveals first thought after cancer diagnosis: 'I’d wake up thinking it was all a nightmare'