Sonali Bendre reveals Saroj Khan was 'ready to kill' her for THIS reason on Shah Rukh Khan's English Babu Desi Mem set

Sonali Bendre, known for her hits like Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain, is a prominent actress in the industry. Besides her memorable film roles, she is also associated with some iconic 90s songs.

Recently, she revealed that she didn't take any training when she began her acting career. She recounted an incident while filming English Babu Desi Mem with Shah Rukh Khan, where choreographer Saroj Khan was so frustrated with her lack of dance skills that she was "ready to kill" her.

The actress, who featured in the popular song Humma Humma from Mani Ratnam's 1995 film Bombay, also shared how she got the opportunity to be part of this iconic dance number, which became one of the most famous songs of the ’90s.

Sonali Bendre reveals having sleepless nights due to anxiety before song shoots

In an interview with Mid-day, Sonali Bendre reflected on the irony of her career, noting that despite not being a trained dancer, actor, or having any theater experience, her success largely stemmed from songs.

She described the anxiety and sleepless nights she experienced while shooting for songs, which she found particularly stressful. Despite her fear of performing in songs, she acknowledged that her career was significantly boosted by the popularity of the songs she was featured in, even when the films themselves didn't perform well.

Sonali Bendre recalls Saroj Khan's frustration with her dance steps

Sonali Bendre also recounted an experience with veteran choreographer Saroj Khan while learning dance steps for the film English Babu Desi Mem starring Shah Rukh Khan. She mentioned that Saroj Khan was so frustrated with her lack of skill that she was 'ready to kill' her. Sonali added that Saroj Khan's assistant, Ahmed Khan, would even resort to bribing her to encourage her to work harder.

She said that during the filming of English Babu Desi Mem, Saroj Khan was ready to kill her because she couldn't dance, and she was playing the role of a bar dancer. She could only imagine what Saroj Khan was going through as she struggled. Whenever she wasn't working, she was trying to learn how to dance, and Ahmed Khan, who was Saroj ji's assistant at the time, would bribe her with chocolates and ice cream.

Sonali added that Ahmed Khan would personally pick her up from her home in Lokhandwala, Andheri, Mumbai, and take her to a rehearsal hall for practice. She recalled feeling frustrated and saying she couldn't do it anymore, to which Ahmed would respond with encouragement, offering her chocolates and ice cream as incentives, much like one would bribe a little child.

Sonali Bendre on working in Humma Humma song

The actress also shared her experience of working on Humma Humma song for Mani Ratnam's film Bombay, noting that it would be considered an 'item number' today. She mentioned that the song was shot in Chennai, not Bombay, and expressed some regret about not being in the entire movie, just the one song.

Sonali added that despite mixed opinions from people around her about whether she should take the role, she decided to go for it, seeing it as an opportunity to learn something new.

On the work front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in The Broken News 2. Apart from this, she also judges dance reality shows on television.

