Sonali Bendre says she felt her 'brand was over' after being diagnosed with cancer: Didn't know if I'd make it

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for the same in a New York City hospital. After beating the disease later that year, she returned to India. She is best known for movies such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Diljale, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain among others. Now, in a recent conversation, the actress revealed that she felt that her 'brand' was over after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Talking to the Film Companion, Sonali said: "You know your team has been with you for so long and so through so many things my team is all girls and it's been for a little while and it's taken 12-13 years or more now I've had this team. I just felt that my brand was over because when they work with an actor or a star or a personality so much of their career is attached to the brand and that's why I was feeling so bad for them that they put in so many years of their life and I think it was over."

The actress said that she genuinely felt it was over because the looks would be gone, and she didn't know if she would make it back, even if she did, she wouldn't have the looks. "We are in a visual industry, it is about the looks whatever we say, we can play a character that doesn't look so good but even for that, you need a face that is still certain sort of got certain sort of pleasantness for the camera, so that's part of our life and so I genuinely felt that was the case." Further, she said that her son was a driving factor that helped her battle cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonali recently made her comeback to acting after her battle against cancer with the web series, The Broken News alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre regrets not learning from Aamir Khan during Sarfarosh: Wasn’t mature enough to grab opportunity