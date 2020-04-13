Sonali Bendre shares a beautiful THROWBACK picture with an important note to her younger self & it’s relatable

Sonali Bendre’s note to her younger self is relatable to everyone around as she shares a throwback picture of herself.

With each of us bound to stay at home these days, courtesy the ongoing lockdown which will soon be extending for another couple of days, the celebrities are making sure to stay in touch with their fans and keep them intrigued with their interesting fans. Amid these, Sonali Bendre, who is also an avid social media user, has also been treating her fans with beautiful posts and her netizens are already in awe. Keeping up the trajectory, the renowned actress went down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of herself.

In the picture which was clicked around 20 years ago, Sonali looked bubbly and ravishing as she wore a pink tank top, denim jacket, dangler earrings with her hair tied in a high pony. In the caption, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress penned a note to her younger self which is the need of the hour for everyone in this crisis situation. Sonali wrote, “If I could go back and say something to the 20 year old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback.”

Take a look Sonali Bendre’s recent post:

Earlier, Sonali had also posted a video sharing her secret formula to boost immunity. The tips included taking steam, drinking hot water and making a healthy smoothie which includes ingredients like apple, carrot, spinach, ginger, cinnamon, almonds, fresh turmeric, amla etc. While Sonali mentioned that it is important for everyone to have a good immunity in this crisis situation, these steps during her fight against cancer and it helped her avoiding infections during chemo.

