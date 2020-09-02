  1. Home
Sonali Bendre shares clips of what it is like to shoot post COVID 19 breakout

Actress Sonali Bendre has resumed shooting amid the new normal. She captured a few moments from her shoot day in the Covid-19 era.
Sonali Bendre shares clips of what it is like to shoot post COVID 19 breakout
"Back to work #ShootDay," tweeted the actress, along with a short video. In the video, Sonali is seen on her way to the set from home, entering a sanitisation booth, getting her temperature checkd before entering the make-up room. She gets her make-up done by professionals in PPE kits.

The clip then documents moments of the shoot, where everyone takes due precaution while working.

Earlier, Sonali had revealed that the lockdown gave her no alternative but to be tech savvy. She said that she is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

"It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I've had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc," she had tweeted.

IANS

