Sonali Bendre shares glimpses from her Karwa Chauth celebration with hubby Goldie Behl; See PHOTO

Sonali Bendre took to her social media handle to share a wonderful picture of her along with her hubby Goldie from their Karwa Chauth 2020 celebration.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020, Bollywood celebrities have lit up social media with their stunning pictures from the celebration. From Kundra to Bipasha Basu, everyone is celebrating the festival of love. Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival, which is celebrated by the Indian married women across the country for the well-being of their husbands. They keep a fast since morning till the moonrise. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre also celebrated the festival with her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl.

The actress has taken to her social media handle to share a wonderful still of her along with Goldie from the celebration. While sharing the same, Sonali writes, “Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating…I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living...” In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a pink-coloured salwar suit and she accessorized her look with statement earrings. Her husband can be seen donning a striped shirt paired with denim.

Take a look at Sonali Bendre’s latest post from her Karwa Chauth 2020 celebration here:

Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating

I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living...

...https://t.co/dexFZhJqFw @GOLDIEBEHL pic.twitter.com/7iX4bXDpvA — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) November 4, 2020

The actress also resumed her work sometime back and posted a video from her shooting set on Instagram. She also shared a selfie along with her teammates. A few years ago, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Since then, Sonali has been quite vocal about her battle with the deadly disease.

