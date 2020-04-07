Sonali Bendre shares her ‘secret formula’ to boost immunity amid COVID 19 outbreak; Watch video

As the coronavirus outbreak has hit the nation, Sonali Bendre’s secret formula to boost immunity can be a knight in the shining armour.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the entire nation together to fight this deadly health scare, has also created a tense atmosphere across the country. Everyone, be it the government, the authorities, commoners, celebs, are trying their best to combat COVID 19 and stay sage for the highly transmissible virus. While home quarantine has emerged as the best way to curtail the spread of coronavirus, boosting immunity can also be beneficial. And in this crisis situation, Sonali has shared her secret formula to boost the immunity and it quite easy to follow.

The diva, who has been a cancer survivor, shared a video giving three simple steps to boost immunity. It included taking steam, drinking hot water and making a healthy smoothie which includes ingredients like apple, carrot, spinach, ginger, cinnamon, almonds, fresh turmeric, amla etc. In the caption, Sonali revealed that she tried and tested these steps during her fight against cancer and it helped her avoiding infections during chemo. “Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. And I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity,” she added.

Take a look at Sonali Bendre’s secret formula:

As of now Sonali is practising home quarantine and is spending quality time with her books, family and her pet dog.

