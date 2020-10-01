Sonali Bendre shares pretty sunkissed pics on International Coffee Day & takes sip of her favourite beverage

To celebrate International Coffee Day, actress Sonali Bendre has shared her pretty sun-kissed pictures on Instagram.

It is International Coffee Day and thus, today is the day to celebrate the most loved beverage in the world. There’s no denying that celebrities who have round-the-clock cravings, love to sip on to their favourite cup of coffee throughout the year. To celebrate the special day, actress Sonali Bendre has shared a few pretty sun-kissed pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress is quite active on social media and has almost 2.7 million followers on Instagram. In the latest pictures, Sonali can be seen donning a casual t-shirt and posing with her favourite beverage.

While sharing the pictures, Sonali wrote, “But first...lemme sip my coffee! #InternationalCoffeeDay”.

Have a look at Sonali Bendre’s latest post here:

Two days back, the actress has shared another delectable picture of herself and in the caption, she wrote, “Let your light shine... #OneDayAtATime”.

A month ago, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor resumed her work and she posted a video on her Instagram handle that shows her journey from home to the shooting set. The short clip also shows how the necessary precautions are being taken care of and also gives a glimpse of the set as Sonali begins shooting. The video ended with a selfie of Sonali with her teammates wearing face masks. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Back to work #ShootDay”.

A few years ago, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, since then she has been quite vocal about her battle with the disease.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre shares clips of what it is like to shoot post COVID 19 breakout

Credits :Sonali Bendre Instagram

Share your comment ×