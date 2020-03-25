Sonali Bendre shares a throwback picture of her on the occasion of Gudi Padwa
"Happy Gudi Padwa... it's ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21daylockdown...but in someways it's a sign of what we need to do.
"Introspect, realign and look to the future," she wrote on Instagram.
Gudi Padwa is the first day of the month of Chaitra and marks the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar.
To lighten up the mood of people amid serious health crisis, Sonali posted a throwback picture that shows her all dressed up in tradional Maharashtrian saree.
