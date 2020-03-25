Coronavirus updates
Sonali Bendre shares a throwback picture of her on the occasion of Gudi Padwa

Maharashtrians observe new year through the festival of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday. Actress Sonali Bendre has mixed emotions on the special occasion, what with the implementation of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
"Happy Gudi Padwa... it's ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21daylockdown...but in someways it's a sign of what we need to do.

"Introspect, realign and look to the future," she wrote on Instagram.

Gudi Padwa is the first day of the month of Chaitra and marks the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar.

To lighten up the mood of people amid serious health crisis, Sonali posted a throwback picture that shows her all dressed up in tradional Maharashtrian saree.

Credits :IANS

