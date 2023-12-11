Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon celebrate Gayatri Joshi’s ‘new casa’: ‘Bringing the 90s back’

Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty recently got together at Swades actress Gayatri Joshi’s new home, and it looks like the ladies enjoyed a super fun evening. It’s always delightful to see Bollywood stars come together on certain occasions, and much to fans’ delight, Raveena Tandon shared some lovely pictures from their girls’ night!

INSIDE Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi’s fun-filled evening

On Monday morning, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account to share some lovely pictures from their get-together. Going by the pictures, it’s quite evident that the ladies had a great time together. The first picture shows Raveena posing for a selfie with Gayatri Joshi. The next one shows Raveena, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and Gayatri Joshi posing together on the rooftop. Other pictures give a glimpse of how they spent their evening together.

“A fun evening ! #friendslikefamily . A beautiful home, filled with warmth,love,laughter and old friendships…thank you for the lovely evening @gayatrioberoi #vicky,” wrote Raveena Tandon, while sharing the pictures. Take a look at the post below!

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a picture of them, and looks like they were celebrating at Gayatri Joshi’s new home. “Bringing the 90s back. Congratulations @gayatrioberoi on your new casa...what a fun night!!! #girlsquad #girlsjustwannahavefun” wrote Shilpa.

The ladies looked incredibly stylish, and while Raveena Tandon wore a black-printed jumpsuit, Shilpa Shetty looked chic in a cheetah-print dress. Sonali Bendre opted for a beige sweater with chocolate brown pants; meanwhile, Gayatri Joshi was seen in a black sleeveless top with baggy denims.

Fans react to Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi’s pictures

Fans gushed over the pictures shared by Raveena Tandon, and while one Instagram user wrote, “Divas together,” another one commented, “90's Divas.” Meanwhile, a third Instagram user wrote, “Old best friends raveena ji,” while another one commented, “All the Divas Together: Raveena, Shilpa and Sonali!”

