Sonali Bendre slays denim-on-denim trend in THROWBACK PIC; Fan says ‘Beautiful then & now’

Sonali Bendre is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She reigned nineties’ Bollywood with films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Diljale, and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain. Apart from her acting stints, her fans have always swooned over her beauty and grace. We get a glimpse of this admiration and love in the actress’ recent post on her social media space.

Yesterday, Sonali took to Instagram, and shared two photos featuring herself. While the first is a more recent picture, the second one is a throwback from her earlier days in showbiz. In both these photos, the actress can be seen absolutely rocking the denim-on-denim trend. While in the first picture, she can be seen wearing a white tee, with light blue denim jacket and pants, in the second picture, she is seen donning a white crop top, with dark blue denim pants and jacket. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous in both these pictures.

Sharing the photos, Sonali wrote in the caption, “Somethings never change. Then again, why should they? #DenimOnDenim”.

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered it with love and comments. One fan wrote, “Beautiful then & now”. Another said, “You are the best of your time”. A third one wrote a line from her popular song and commented, “Mere mehboob mere sanam, shukriya meharbaani karam....We love you sonali ma'am”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sonali Bendre will be soon seen on the small screen as a judge on DID Li’l Masters season 5 after a break of four years. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress said that she is happy to be back in this space. “First of all, that is the most exciting thing for me. Secondly, I had gone from a Zee Show, and to be back on Zee it feels like you’re completing a circle,” she stated. Sonali had taken a break from work in 2018 after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer.