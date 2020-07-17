Sonam Ahuja is blown to bits after meeting Mary Ann Evans

Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja says being an actor, she knows how important their physical health and appearance is.

Sonam took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a picture of actress and stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans, who was popularly known as "Fearless Nadia".

Alongside the image, Sonam wrote: "I don't know how you guys feel, but I'm blown to bits! When I read about Nadia, I was stunned. Being an actor, I know how important our physical health and appearance is. There's a reason why most actors today don't perform their own stunts."

Sonam wrote that even now, "physical combat is seen as something that only men are supposed to do in films."

"Running on trains and fighting the enemy or even working the whip - these are seen as things the "hero" does to win. Many say that she was better at stunts than most male actors of the time!" she wrote.

Sonam called "Fearless Nadia" a true legend.

"Added to all of this is the fact that from Australia she came to India, learnt the language, learnt the craft and made a name for herself here. It's amazing how she challenged the norm back in the 30s and 40s, and decided to risk it all by doing her stunts herself. So inspiring and courageous. A true legend, in my opinion!" she said.

Fearless Nadia is most remembered as the masked, cloaked adventurer in the popular 1935 film "Hunterwali".

Credits :IANS

