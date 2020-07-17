  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonam Ahuja is blown to bits after meeting Mary Ann Evans

Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja says being an actor, she knows how important their physical health and appearance is.
2100 reads Mumbai
Sonam Ahuja is blown to bits after meeting Mary Ann EvansSonam Ahuja is blown to bits after meeting Mary Ann Evans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sonam took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a picture of actress and stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans, who was popularly known as "Fearless Nadia".

Alongside the image, Sonam wrote: "I don't know how you guys feel, but I'm blown to bits! When I read about Nadia, I was stunned. Being an actor, I know how important our physical health and appearance is. There's a reason why most actors today don't perform their own stunts."

Sonam wrote that even now, "physical combat is seen as something that only men are supposed to do in films."

"Running on trains and fighting the enemy or even working the whip - these are seen as things the "hero" does to win. Many say that she was better at stunts than most male actors of the time!" she wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I don’t know how you guys feel, but I’m blown to bits! When I read about Nadia, I was stunned. Being an actor, I know how important our physical health and appearance is. There’s a reason why most actors today don’t perform their own stunts. Even now, physical combat is seen as something that only men are supposed to do in films. Running on trains and fighting the enemy or even working the whip - these are seen as things the “hero” does to win. Many say that she was better at stunts than most male actors of the time! Added to all of this is the fact that from Australia she came to India, learnt the language, learnt the craft and made a name for herself here. It’s amazing how she challenged the norm back in the ‘30s and ‘40s, and decided to risk it all by doing her stunts herself. So inspiring and courageous. A true legend, in my opinion! #WomeninFilm #FearlessNadia #HistoryofFilm #StuntsinBollywood #BollywoodHistory #FeministsofBollywood #FeministActors

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam called "Fearless Nadia" a true legend.

"Added to all of this is the fact that from Australia she came to India, learnt the language, learnt the craft and made a name for herself here. It's amazing how she challenged the norm back in the 30s and 40s, and decided to risk it all by doing her stunts herself. So inspiring and courageous. A true legend, in my opinion!" she said.

Fearless Nadia is most remembered as the masked, cloaked adventurer in the popular 1935 film "Hunterwali".

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement