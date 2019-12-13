PHOTO: Sonam Bajwa flaunts her infectious smile as she strikes a pose in a traditional attire; Check it out

Sonam Bajwa has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Check out the picture shared by the actress.

The beautiful and absolutely stunning actress Sonam Bajwa definitely does not need any introduction. She is currently considered to be one of the leading actresses of the Punjabi film industry who also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. She has impressed the audiences with versatile performances in movies like Punjab 1984, Gudiyan Patole, Ardab Mutiyaaran and many others. Sonam is able to showcase her acting prowess in almost every movie and she makes our jaws drop with her utter beauty.

Sonam Bajwa is frequently active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan base. Most often, the Nikka Zaildar actress keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. She also teases us with beautiful pictures from time to time. Recently, Sonam has shared yet another picture on social media which is sure to make our hearts drool again. The actress is seen wearing a blue – coloured salwar suit teamed up with lavender – coloured dupatta.

Check out the latest Instagram picture of Sonam Bajwa below:

The actress displays her braided hair while sitting on a chair as she poses for the camera. On the professional front, Sonam Bajwa made a stunning appearance in the song Naah Goriya of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. The gorgeous beauty will be making her debut down in the South soon with the Tamil horror comedy Kaatteri which has been helmed by P.S. Vinod. Sonam will also be doing a special number in the and starrer Street Dancer 3D which has been directed by Remo D’Souza.

(ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa is slaying it in her floral dress in the recent pictures; Check them out)

Credits :Instagram

Read More