Sonam K Ahuja celebrates 'love' with Anand Ahuja as the two pose for a cute picture; Check it out

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is quite active on social media treated her fans with an adorable picture of her posing with Anand Ahuja on the first Sunday of 2020.

Ahuja celebrated her New Year with her friends and family. The actress partied with her hubby Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor. Photos and videos from the party have already gone viral on social media. On entering 2020, many Bollywood actors shared some amazing post on their social media account. While Alia shared a sunkissed picture of hers, shared a cowboy pic, Kartik Aaryan shared the first selfie of 2020, Virat Kohli and shared a perfect picture of the two and much more.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is quite active on social media treated her fans with a picture of her posing with Anand Ahuja on the first Sunday of 2020. In the picture, Sonam, who is donning a white Indian dress and Anand who is wearing a black kurta shirt and white pants are sitting on a boat posing for the camera. Sonam has held Anand's hand while posing. The two look stunning and too cute. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, "Because it’s the first Sunday of the year and any day is a good day to celebrate love. #everydayphenomenal."

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's post here:

Before entering 2020, the Veere Di Wedding actress had shared a loved up video on Instagram with husband Anand Ahuja as the couple bid adieu to the decade together. Sonam also wrote about everything she gained and lost in this decade and this overwhelming post is winning hearts. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam has given two movies this year including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Besides, she is also working on her home production Battle of Bittora. However, the movie is yet to hit the floors as Sonam is yet to find a lead actor for the movie.

Also Read: Watch: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and their girl gang are all smiles as they wish Happy New Year

Credits :Instagram

Read More